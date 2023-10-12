Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Miami County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tippecanoe at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Riverside High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
