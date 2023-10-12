Big 12 opponents will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) battle the Houston Cougars (2-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is West Virginia vs. Houston?

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 29, Houston 19

West Virginia has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Mountaineers have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

This season, Houston has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Cougars have not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (-3)



West Virginia (-3) Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-1-0 this season.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

Houston has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Houston has played two games with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.8 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 49.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 55 50 Implied Total AVG 36.3 38.5 34 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 62 51.5 Implied Total AVG 31.5 33.5 29.5 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

