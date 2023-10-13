Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Athens County, Ohio this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Athens County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Trimble at Waterford

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Waterford, OH

Waterford, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren High School at Alexander High School