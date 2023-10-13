Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Auglaize County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wapakoneta High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.