Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Butler County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mason High School at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ross High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.