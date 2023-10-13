Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Butler County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Montgomery County
  • Mahoning County
  • Miami County
  • Trumbull County

    • Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Mason High School at Lakota West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: West Chester, OH
    • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Hills at Lakota East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Liberty Township, OH
    • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ross High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Monroe, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.