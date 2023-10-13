Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Clinton County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Clinton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Blanchester High School at Fayetteville-Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fayetteville, OH

Fayetteville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

East Clinton at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton Massie School at Batavia High School