Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Mahoning County
  • Montgomery County
  • Miami County
  • Trumbull County

    • Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brunswick, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wickliffe high school at Brooklyn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brooklyn, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudson High School at North Royalton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: North Royalton, OH
    • Conference: Suburban League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beachwood High School at Independence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Independence, OH
    • Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shaker Heights High School at Medina High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Medina, OH
    • Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gilmour Academy at Buckeye High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Medina, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mayfield at Riverside High School - Painesville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Painesville, OH
    • Conference: Western Reserve Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hawken High School at Chagrin Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Chagrin Falls, OH
    • Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.