Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Darke County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Versailles High School at Coldwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Coldwater, OH
    • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ansonia High School at Preble Shawnee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Camden, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dixie High School at Arcanum High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Arcanum, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

