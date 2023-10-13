Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Darke County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Versailles High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ansonia High School at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.