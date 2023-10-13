Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Delaware County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Olentangy at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Scioto High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
