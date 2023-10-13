Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Westland high school at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Albany High School at Pickerington North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Arlington High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Worthington Kilbourne High School at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School - Cincinnati at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilliard Darby High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Scioto High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
