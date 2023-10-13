The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.

    • Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Westland high school at Westerville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olentangy at Dublin Jerome High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin Heights High School at Westerville South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Albany High School at Pickerington North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pickington, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Upper Arlington High School at Dublin Coffman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Worthington Kilbourne High School at Westerville North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School - Cincinnati at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hilliard Darby High School at Thomas Worthington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Worthington, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dublin Scioto High School at Big Walnut

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Sunbury, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

