Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Hamilton County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Taylor at Reading High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reading, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lockland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lockland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madeira High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at McNicholas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anderson High School at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School - Cincinnati at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dohn Community at McDowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Erie, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.