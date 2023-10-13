This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Hamilton County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Taylor at Reading High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Reading, OH

Reading, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Colerain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lockland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lockland, OH

Lockland, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Madeira High School at Finneytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at McNicholas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Catholic League

Greater Catholic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Anderson High School at Turpin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Eastern Cincinnati Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School - Cincinnati at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dohn Community at McDowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Erie, PA

Erie, PA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hills at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School