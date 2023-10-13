Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Hardin County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Upper Scioto Valley High School at Hardin Northern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dola, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.