Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Knox County, Ohio, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Knox County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Fredericktown High School at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cardington, OH
- Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield Senior High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.