Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lake County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Jackson-Milton at Fairport Harding High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wickliffe high school at Brooklyn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brooklyn, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kirtland High School at Crestwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mantua, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mayfield at Riverside High School - Painesville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Painesville, OH
    • Conference: Western Reserve Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

