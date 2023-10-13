Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Logan County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Logan County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School - Springfield at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.