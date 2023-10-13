Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Logan County, Ohio this week.

Logan County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Shawnee High School - Springfield at Benjamin Logan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Covington, OH

Covington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwestern High School - Springfield at Indian Lake