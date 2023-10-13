Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Madison County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Williamsburg High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
