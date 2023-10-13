Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Marion County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Marion County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Marion Harding at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.