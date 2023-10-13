Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Medina County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Medina County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaker Heights High School at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Medina, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilmour Academy at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wadsworth at Fort Hill High School
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Cumberland, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
