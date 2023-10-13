How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 13
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA Men's Soccer schedule on Friday, which includes Army versus Navy, is sure to please.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Wisconsin vs Rutgers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Georgia Southern vs Georgia State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Dartmouth vs Columbia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Tulsa vs Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch James Madison vs Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Navy vs Army
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Coastal Carolina vs Marshall
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch NC State vs Duke
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
