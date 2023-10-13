Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mercer County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Versailles High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion Local High School at St. Henry
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
