In Paulding County, Ohio, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Paulding County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Wayne Trace at Ayersville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Defiance, OH
    • Conference: Green Meadows Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Antwerp High School at Paulding High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Paulding, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

