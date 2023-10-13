Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Putnam County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt. Blanchard, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
