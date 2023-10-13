Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Summit County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Summit County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Hudson High School at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
