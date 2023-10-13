After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters in his most recent tournament (knocked out by Diego Schwartzman), Taylor Fritz will open the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships versus Cameron Norrie (in the round of 32). Fritz is the favorite (+650) at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Fritz at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Fritz's Next Match

In his opening match at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Fritz will meet Norrie on Monday, October 16 at 11:20 PM ET in the round of 32.

Fritz Stats

In his last tournament, the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Fritz was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 130-ranked Schwartzman, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7.

Fritz has won two of his 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 50-24.

On hard courts over the past year, Fritz has gone 36-14 and has won two titles.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 74 matches and 26.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Fritz has played 50 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.7 games per match while winning 55.1% of games.

Fritz has won 24.2% of his return games and 84.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Fritz has won 85.8% of his games on serve and 24.5% on return.

