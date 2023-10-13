Tommy Paul has a match versus Mackenzie McDonald coming up next in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships round of 16. Paul's odds are the fifth-best in the field at +900 to win this event at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paul at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Paul's Next Match

Paul will meet McDonald in the round of 16 on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 PM ET, after beating Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 32.

Want to bet on Paul? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Paul Stats

Paul beat Altmaier 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 32.

Paul is 42-25 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Paul is 31-15 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 67 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Paul has averaged 26.8 games.

On hard courts, Paul has played 46 matches over the past year, and 26.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Paul has been victorious in 26.0% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.

Paul has won 26.8% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 80.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.