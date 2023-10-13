Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Van Wert County, Ohio is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Kenton High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
