Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Wood County, Ohio, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Wood County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Perrysburg at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Holland, OH
- Conference: Northern Lakes League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rossford, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.