When the Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the Akron Zips at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Chippewas will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Akron vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (-10) Over (43.5) Central Michigan 31, Akron 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Central Michigan vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Zips have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Zips is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, the Zips are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of theZips' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Akron games this season is 5.4 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chippewas have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Chippewas have two wins against the spread this year.

This year, four of the Chippewas' six games have hit the over.

Central Michigan games have had an average of 48 points this season, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zips vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 23.7 34 35.5 32.5 17.8 34.8 Akron 16.5 29.5 16 29.7 17 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.