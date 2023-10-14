Akron vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) will play a fellow MAC opponent, the Akron Zips (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Zips are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Akron matchup.
Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Akron vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-12.5)
|44.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-12.5)
|44.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Akron vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Akron has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Zips have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Central Michigan has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
Akron 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
