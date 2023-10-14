The New York Rangers (1-0) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) on Saturday, with the Rangers coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a loss.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH as the Rangers square off against the Blue Jackets.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets gave up 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had the NHL's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers put up last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

Rangers Key Players