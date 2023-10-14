Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Buffalo Bulls and Bowling Green Falcons match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulls. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Bowling Green (+4.5)
|Over (43.5)
|Buffalo 27, Bowling Green 25
Week 7 MAC Predictions
Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Falcons.
- The Falcons is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Bowling Green is 2-3 against the spread.
- In the Falcons' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).
- The average total in Bowling Green games this year is 4.0 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.
Buffalo Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- The Bulls are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo is winless against the spread when it has played as 4.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- The Bulls have seen four of its six games go over the point total.
- The point total average for Buffalo games this season is 54.2, 10.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Falcons vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Buffalo
|28.2
|33.5
|33.7
|36.0
|22.7
|31.0
|Bowling Green
|18.8
|28.7
|22.5
|26.5
|17.0
|29.8
