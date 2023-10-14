Bowling Green vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A matchup of MAC teams features the Buffalo Bulls (2-4) taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-4.5)
|46.5
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-4.5)
|47.5
|-205
|+168
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Buffalo has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulls have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+4500
|Bet $100 to win $4500
