A matchup of MAC teams features the Buffalo Bulls (2-4) taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-4.5) 46.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-4.5) 47.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Bowling Green has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Buffalo has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulls have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +4500 Bet $100 to win $4500

