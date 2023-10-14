The Buffalo Bulls (2-4) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at UB Stadium. Bowling Green is a 4.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Buffalo owns the 75th-ranked scoring offense this year (28.2 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 33.5 points allowed per game. Bowling Green ranks 11th-worst in points per game (18.8), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FBS with 28.7 points ceded per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -4.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Bowling Green Recent Performance

The Falcons are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 259.7 yards per game in their past three games (-100-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 367.0 (71st-ranked).

The Falcons are scoring 15.0 points per game in their past three games (-106-worst in college football), and conceding 30.7 per game (-39-worst).

In its past three games, Bowling Green has thrown for 146.3 yards per game (-94-worst in the country), and conceded 239.7 in the air (-33-worst).

In their past three games, the Falcons have run for 113.3 yards per game (-66-worst in college football) and allowed 127.3 on the ground (87th).

Over their last three games, the Falcons have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Bowling Green has gone over the total twice.

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Bowling Green games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Bowling Green has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

Bowling Green is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 821 yards on 75-of-130 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has rushed 66 times for 416 yards, with four touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 193 receiving yards (32.2 per game) on 19 catches while collecting 107 rushing yards on 15 attempts with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 226 (37.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin's 17 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Cashius Howell has racked up 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 1.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Joseph Sipp Jr. is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 43 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Jordan Oladokun has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

