When the Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Bearcats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (+5.5) Over (42.5) Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bearcats have one win against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Bearcats have played four games this season and three of them have hit the over.

Cincinnati games average 51.9 total points per game this season, 9.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

In theCyclones' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average total in Iowa State games this year is 0.6 more points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Bearcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 30 24 32 21.3 27 28 Iowa State 21.8 21.7 26 17.5 13.5 30

