Big 12 rivals square off when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 5.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Cincinnati ranks 31st in total defense this season (328.4 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 490 total yards per game. Iowa State is accumulating 21.8 points per game on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 21.7 points per contest (47th-ranked) on defense.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cincinnati -5.5 -105 -115 44.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Cincinnati Recent Performance

The Bearcats have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, putting up 470.7 total yards per game during that stretch (10th-worst). They've been more competent on defense, allowing 359.3 total yards per game (63rd).

Over the last three games, the Bearcats rank -70-worst in scoring offense (19 points per game) and -7-worst in scoring defense (28.7 points per game allowed).

Over Cincinnati's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 91st in passing offense (252 passing yards per game) and -58-worst in passing defense (261.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

With an average of 218.7 rushing yards per game on offense and 98 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Bearcats rank 36th and 48th, respectively, during that stretch.

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (75%).

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bearcats a 66.7% chance to win.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,226 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 280 yards (56 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 76 times for 405 yards (81 per game), scoring two times.

Xzavier Henderson's team-leading 414 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 42 targets) with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 17 passes while averaging 54 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' 14 receptions have turned into 193 yards and one touchdown.

Eric Phillips has two sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and five tackles.

Cincinnati's tackle leader, Deshawn Pace, has 19 tackles, two TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Bryon Threats leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 17 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

