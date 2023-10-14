Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Presbyterian Blue Hose and Dayton Flyers square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Blue Hose. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Dayton vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Presbyterian (-5.6) 46.0 Presbyterian 26, Dayton 20

Week 7 Pioneer League Predictions

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Flyers and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Blue Hose games hit the over.

Flyers vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 26.7 29.3 42.7 21.3 10.7 37.3 Presbyterian 24.4 26.6 36.0 22.5 16.7 29.3

