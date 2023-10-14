MAC opponents will clash when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 26, Kent State 16

Eastern Michigan 26, Kent State 16 Eastern Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Eagles have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Kent State has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Golden Flashes have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (-8.5)



Eastern Michigan (-8.5) Eastern Michigan has three wins in five games versus the spread this season.

Kent State has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in a game just once this season.

This season, three of Kent State's games have ended with a score higher than 40.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 30.8 points per game, 9.7 points fewer than the point total of 40.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 46.8 48.3 Implied Total AVG 28.6 26 30.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 51.5 51 Implied Total AVG 39.8 33 41.5 ATS Record 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

