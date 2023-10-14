Georgia State vs. Marshall Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
The Georgia State Panthers should win their matchup versus the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Georgia State vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|Over (53.5)
|Georgia State 30, Marshall 26
Georgia State Betting Info (2023)
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.
- The Panthers' record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Georgia State is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- One Panthers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.
- Georgia State games have had an average of 55.0 points this season, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Marshall Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Thundering Herd based on the moneyline is 51.2%.
- The Thundering Herd are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Marshall is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Thundering Herd's four games with a set total.
- The average total in Marshall games this year is 8.7 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.
Panthers vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia State
|31.0
|23.8
|28.0
|25.7
|35.5
|21.0
|Marshall
|31.6
|26.0
|28.7
|23.0
|36.0
|30.5
