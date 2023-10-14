In the contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-8.5) Over (39.5) Eastern Michigan 26, Kent State 16

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Flashes have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Golden Flashes are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kent State is 1-4 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Golden Flashes' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average total for Kent State games this year is 11.6 more points than the point total of 39.5 for this outing.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Eagles are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Eagles' five games this season has gone over the point total.

The point total average for Eastern Michigan games this season is 47.7, 8.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Flashes vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 17.5 20.3 25.3 16.7 9.7 24.0 Kent State 13.3 35.3 20.5 16.5 9.8 44.8

