The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium in a clash of MAC foes.

Eastern Michigan ranks second-worst in total offense (259 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 93rd with 396.7 yards allowed per game. Kent State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 262 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 107th with 409.2 total yards ceded per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Kent State Eastern Michigan 262 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (129th) 409.2 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (99th) 115 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113 (112th) 147 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146 (127th) 4 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (36th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has thrown for 870 yards on 57.4% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia has rushed for 337 yards on 88 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylen Thomas has racked up 146 yards (on 40 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 327 (54.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 13 passes and compiled 233 receiving yards (38.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jameel Gardner Jr.'s nine grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 121 yards (20.2 ypg).

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 834 pass yards for Eastern Michigan, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 100 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 60 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaylon Jackson, has carried the ball 57 times for 297 yards (49.5 per game), scoring one time.

Samson Evans has carried the ball 61 times for 284 yards (47.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 25 receptions for 210 yards (35.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 29.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Hamze Elzayat's eight grabs have yielded 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Michigan or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.