The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Golden Flashes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-10) 41.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-10.5) 41.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 10 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Eastern Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

