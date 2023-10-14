Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Golden Flashes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State matchup.
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Michigan (-10)
|41.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Michigan (-10.5)
|41.5
|-420
|+320
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 10 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Eastern Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
