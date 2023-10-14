The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Rynearson Stadium. Kent State is an 8.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is 39.5.

Eastern Michigan has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking sixth-worst with 17.5 points per game. The defense ranks 38th in the FBS (20.3 points allowed per game). Kent State has lots of room to improve, as it ranks second-worst in points per game (13.3) this season and ninth-worst in points allowed per game (35.3).

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -8.5 -105 -115 39.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Kent State Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Golden Flashes are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 221.7 yards per game (-102-worst in college football) and allowing 423.7 (22nd-worst).

The Golden Flashes are -122-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (10 per game) and -107-worst in points conceded (39.3).

Kent State is -105-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (130.3), and -102-worst in passing yards conceded (295.3).

In their past three games, the Golden Flashes have run for 91.3 yards per game (-92-worst in college football) and allowed 128.3 on the ground (90th).

The Golden Flashes have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

Kent State has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Three of Kent State's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Kent State has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Kent State has been at least a +260 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has 870 passing yards, or 145 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Gavin Garcia has run the ball 88 times for 337 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has taken 40 carries and totaled 146 yards with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray paces his team with 327 receiving yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 13 passes and compiled 233 receiving yards (38.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jameel Gardner Jr.'s 16 targets have resulted in nine catches for 121 yards.

CJ West has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also recording three TFL and 13 tackles.

Kent State's leading tackler, Devin Nicholson, has 42 tackles and three TFL this year.

Jalani Williams has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

