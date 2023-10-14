Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Terrapins. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Maryland vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (-13.5) Toss Up (51.5) Maryland 36, Illinois 14

Week 7 Predictions

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The Terrapins have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Terrapins have covered the spread three times in six games.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Maryland has an ATS record of 2-2.

Out of six Terrapins games so far this year, three have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 0.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Maryland contests.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-6-0).

Illinois is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or greater this year.

Two of the Fighting Illini's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Illinois games this year is three fewer points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Terrapins vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 35 17.2 40.5 14.3 24 23 Illinois 19.2 28.8 18.3 23.8 21 39

