The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC clash.

Miami (OH) ranks 55th in scoring offense (31.2 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (18.8 points allowed per game) this year. Western Michigan is generating 388.8 total yards per game on offense this season (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 410.8 total yards per game (107th-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Western Michigan 385.5 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.8 (63rd) 338.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.8 (107th) 174 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (53rd) 211.5 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.8 (85th) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,232 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards on 36 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 74 times for 317 yards (52.8 per game), scoring three times.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 159 yards (26.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 19 receptions for 455 yards (75.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has caught 19 passes while averaging 49.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has racked up 12 catches for 168 yards, an average of 28 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has compiled 676 yards (112.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 94 times for 551 yards, with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has piled up 71 carries and totaled 262 yards with four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack paces his squad with 315 receiving yards on 30 catches.

Anthony Sambucci has 12 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 209 yards (34.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Austin Hence's 19 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 192 yards (32 ypg) and two touchdowns.

