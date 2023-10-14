Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The RedHawks are favored by 8.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-360
|+280
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Stanford vs Colorado
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Tulane vs Memphis
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Western Michigan has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.