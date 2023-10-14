MAC opponents meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

Miami (OH) is putting up 385.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 79th in the FBS. On defense, the RedHawks rank 38th, surrendering 338.2 yards per game. Western Michigan has sputtering defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 410.8 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on offense, posting 388.8 total yards per contest (76th-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -8.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the RedHawks rank -7-worst with 431.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th by giving up 230.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

The RedHawks' defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking third-best by surrendering only 7.7 points per game. On offense, they rank 32nd in the FBS over that three-game stretch (37.3 points per game).

In terms of passing offense, Miami (OH) ranks -53-worst with 188.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 51st by giving up 172.0 passing yards per game over its last three games.

In addition to a top-25 run offense over the last three games (18th-best with 242.7 rushing yards per game), the RedHawks also own a top-25 run defense (12th-best with 58.7 rushing yards allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

The RedHawks have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Miami (OH) has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH)'s ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Miami (OH) has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Miami (OH) has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Miami (OH) has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,232 pass yards for Miami (OH), completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 113 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 36 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 74 times for 317 yards (52.8 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 27 times for 159 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's 455 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has collected 19 catches and five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 296 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade McDonald has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 12 catches for 168 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ty Wise paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.

Matthew Salopek, Miami (OH)'s top tackler, has 41 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Michael Dowell has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

