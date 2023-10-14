Our projection model predicts the Miami (OH) RedHawks will defeat the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Waldo Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-8.5) Over (44.5) Miami (OH) 36, Western Michigan 18

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The RedHawks have four wins in five games against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two RedHawks games (out of five) have hit the over this year.

The average total for Miami (OH) games this season has been 45.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Broncos' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Western Michigan is a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Broncos' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

Western Michigan games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.5 points, 8.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

RedHawks vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 31.2 18.8 44.5 10.0 24.5 23.3 Western Michigan 25.5 36.7 38.5 20.5 19.0 44.8

