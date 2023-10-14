The Week 7 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Ohio. Among those games is the Ohio State Buckeyes playing the Purdue Boilermakers.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Ohio State (-18.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-8.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Dayton Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-10)

Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Buffalo (-3.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-5.5)

