The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to come out on top in their game against the Purdue Boilermakers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-19.5) Under (51.5) Ohio State 37, Purdue 13

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 93.3% chance to win.

The Buckeyes have two wins against the spread this year.

Ohio State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

One Buckeyes game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

Ohio State games average 58.7 total points per game this season, 7.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Boilermakers are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Purdue games this season is 1.7 less points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 35 10.2 45 11.3 20 8.5 Purdue 25.7 28 29 32.8 19 18.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.