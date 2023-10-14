The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Purdue matchup.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ohio State vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Purdue Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-19.5) 49.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-19.5) 50.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Purdue has won two games against the spread this season.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big Ten +200 Bet $100 to win $200

